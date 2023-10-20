I-69 overpass project concerns those along US 77

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Odem, Voss Avenue is very busy with traffic coming through at all hours of the day. This is a good thing for this small community. But an upcoming overpass project could change that.

"We have anywhere from 20,000 and 25,000 cars that come through Odem every day. Of course, once the bypass is built that will decline substantially,” Odem Mayor David Maldonado said.

TXDOT's 1-69 overpass project is still in its 2nd phase of planning but Mayor Maldonado is already thinking of what comes next.

"The plan right now. There are multiple options on which direction they'll take. One is going East uptown, and one is going West,” Maldonado said.

Vehicles going West will redirect travelers outside of Odem. The other direction will keep traffic closer.

"Because we know once the bypass is built sales tax will go down dramatically,” Maldonado said.

With the recent financial hardships, the city has faced, Maldonado said now they have to start planning for what TXDOT could decide.

"We're going to try and take steps in advance to be prepared,” Maldonado said.

Further up north on HWY 77, in Refugio, County Judge Gigi Poynter said she understands the concerns coming from the community, but she remains hopeful.

"I want to use this as an economic driver and I think the potential is there,” Poynter said.

Poynter has some ideas.

"If you look at a map the town of Refugio is very north and south shaping by creating this space out to the side we can expand east and west as well,” Poynter said.

TXDOT will have an open house meeting for the I-69 bypass project on Oct. 25 and 26 at the Refugio Expo and the Woodsboro High School. Its open to the public and representatives will be there to answer questions.

Click here for the virtual link to the presentation will go live at 4:30 pm Wednesday, Oct. 25.