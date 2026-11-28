ODEM, Texas — People in San Patricio County will have a chance this week to weigh in on proposed changes to US 77 near Odem.

TxDOT’s Corpus Christi District is considering upgrades to the highway that would bring the corridor up to interstate standards as part of future Interstate 69.

The proposed US 77 Odem Project would include improvements to the existing highway along with the construction of a possible relief route around the city of Odem.

Plans call for two main lanes in each direction, along with overpasses and entrance and exit ramps designed to improve connections with local roads.

According to TxDOT, the project is intended to improve safety and mobility while providing better connectivity along the future I-69 corridor.

How to attend

TxDOT will offer both virtual and in-person options for people who want to learn more about the proposal.

A virtual presentation will be posted online by 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, and will remain available through Friday, Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

An in-person open house will also be held:



Thursday, Dec. 3

5 to 7 p.m.

Odem Junior High School Cafeteria

One Owl Square, Odem, TX 78370

The event will be held in an open-house format, meaning people can come and go at their convenience. There will not be a live presentation.

Participants will be able to review project materials, watch the same presentation available online, ask questions of TxDOT staff and consultants and submit written comments.

How to submit a comment

Public comments can be submitted at the in-person meeting or mailed to:

TxDOT Corpus Christi District

Attn: US 77 Odem

1701 S. Padre Island Dr.

Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Comments may also be submitted by email using the instructions included in TxDOT's meeting notice.

All comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, Dec. 18 to become part of the official meeting record.

TxDOT says the proposed project could require additional right of way and potentially displace some properties, depending on the final design.

More information, including meeting materials in English and Spanish, is available on the TxDOT US 77 Odem Project page

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