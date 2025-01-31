ODEM, Texas — TxDOT is continuing the environmental studies and project development process for the US 77 Odem Project. At this point, they want neighbors to be involved.

Through a virtual public meeting participants will learn about the process TxDOT follows, view a pre-recorded presentation and supporting project exhibits, and ask questions and submit comments.

TXDOT public meeting unveils new proposed route for US 77 Odem Relief Project

As KRIS 6 previously reported, neighbors on County Road 2289 feel their homes are in jeopardy. This comes after TXDOT sent out letters earlier this month to those who would be at risk of losing their homes.

"C route was least affected because it would have opened up to farmland. What they're calling a private route until Jan. 30 is going to affect 10 homes,” Odem resident Manuel DeLeon said.

According to TXDOT, to meet interstate standards as part of future Interstate 69 East (I-69 E), the proposed project would include a combination of upgrades to existing US 77 as well as a portion of new location freeway.

The proposed project would include two mainlanes in each direction with overpasses and on and off ramps that would provide connectivity to local roadways.

In the second phase of the project, three route options have been reviewed.

An in depth review done by TXDOT shows two of the route options have been dismissed and another potential route has been assessed.

"It's still on a combination of existing 77 to the East. It's just the location of the lines were showing up has moved further East," TXDOT Director of Transportation Planning and Development, Paula Sales-Evans said.

Written comments from the public regarding the proposed project are requested. Comments must be postmarked or received by Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, to be included as part of the official meeting record.

Responses to comments received will be prepared by TxDOT and made available online at www.txdot.gov once they have been prepared.

TXDOT plans to hold another public meeting in the fall with more information on what happens next.