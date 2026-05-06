Truck hits construction vehicle on US 77, one person airlifted from Odem crash

A two-vehicle crash happened in Odem on Wednesday afternoon. One person was trapped inside a truck and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Around 1 p.m., the Odem Volunteer Fire Department got the call about the crash on US 77. A white Toyota Tacoma was driving north on US 77 when it hit a construction vehicle.

After crews freed the person from the pickup, a HALO helicopter flew the patient to receive medical care.

There was no driver in the construction vehicle.

Odem Volunteer Fire Department

Several emergency teams worked together to help at the scene. Those teams included the Odem Volunteer Fire Department, Annaville Fire Department-Nueces County ESD #1, CCFD, and Allegiance.

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