Speeding concerns prompt action on County Road 1876 in Odem

ODEM, Texas — Neighbors living along County Road 1876 in Odem are worried about their safety due to speeding vehicles.

Speeding concerns prompt action on unmarked Odem county road

Jan Vickers, who has lived off County Road 1876 for decades tells KRIS 6 News the area has changed significantly over time.

"This has been in our family for generations," Vickers said.

The quiet rural road has turned into a safety concern.

"There's been a lot more development, a lot more population growth. There is a great deal more traffic," Vickers said.

Residents are particularly concerned about their families and pets due to speeding vehicles.

"I just kind of try to avoid peak hours, but nobody slows down for an animal, nobody cares and so we lose a lot of pets," Vickers said.

In response to these safety concerns, Precinct 3 County Commissioner Ruben Gonzalez has requested speed bumps be placed on County Road 1876.

Before making a final decision, county officials will conduct a speed study in the next two weeks to establish baseline traffic speeds, as there are currently no posted speed limits on the road.

Following the study, county commissioners will decide whether to install speed bumps or speed humps along the roadway.