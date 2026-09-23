Odem school student detained after threatening to shoot up school following bullying incident

ODEM, Texas — A 16-year-old Odem School student was detained Tuesday after threatening to "shoot up the school" in response to being bullied by three other students, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

Rivera said in a Facebook post that the incident began when three students bullied the teen, making derogatory comments about him and his mother. In response to the harassment, the 16-year-old threatened to bring a gun to school and harm others.

The student shared his threat with fellow students and school staff, who immediately notified the principal and school-assigned deputies. Law enforcement quickly located and detained the teen without incident.

"No weapons or other items were found in his possession," Rivera said.

Authorities also confirmed there is no access to weapons in the student's home.

The San Patricio County Prosecutor and Juvenile Department ordered the teen's detention at the Juvenile Justice Center. The investigation remains ongoing.

Rivera highlighted a troubling pattern in these types of incidents.

"Sadly, many of our bad interactions start with bullying," Rivera said.

Rivera used the incident as an opportunity to remind parents and students about the importance of communication regarding safety concerns.

"Please remind your kids that it's important that they share their concerns about safety with school staff, law enforcement and you!" Rivera said.

No injuries were reported, and normal school operations have resumed.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!