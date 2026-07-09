ODEM, Tx — Odem city leaders discussed the possibility of bringing back the city's police department and renewing an agreement with San Patricio County for limited animal control services during Tuesday's city council meeting.

In an effort to hear what residents thought, Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina visited Small Town Brew, one of the local spots in Odem.

Odem residents weigh in on animal control renewal and discussion on possible return of city police department

Melinda Benavidez, who works in Odem and previously had her daughter enrolled in Odem-Edroy ISD, said stray dogs have been a concern for years, especially around the schools.

"Multiple dogs at a time were approaching students trying to enter the school, and it seems like that could pose a safety risk to our children," Benavidez said.

Benavidez said she is encouraged that the city is continuing to address animal control, but wants to see the city take a larger role instead of relying only on the county, which can only respond in certain cases involving human bites.

She also said she would like to see a larger police presence return one day, especially at the schools, but believes city leaders first need to find a solution that balances the budget with the community's needs.

"Address the issues that we had previously with the budget and find a solution, come to an agreement that works well for the budget and the needs of the community," Benavidez said.

Some residents KRIS 6 News spoke with off camera said they are glad the city is moving forward and making progress on animal control. When it comes to the police department, some said they do not have a strong opinion, while others said they would rather the city focus on its budget.

While opinions varied, many residents agreed they want city leaders to keep working toward solutions that make Odem safer without creating additional financial strain.

Residents will have another opportunity to hear updates and share their thoughts at the next city council meeting, scheduled for the first Tuesday of next month.

