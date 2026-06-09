ODEM, Tx — Residents in Odem are raising concerns about a pack of roaming dogs they say has killed pets and livestock in the area, and they want local officials to do more to address the problem.

Hillary Gonzales has lived in Odem all her life and says roaming dogs have never been an issue until recently. She says that in October 2025, a pack of dogs killed her Shih Tzu, Beau.

Odem residents say roaming dogs have killed pets and livestock — and are wanting solutions from officials

"It wasn't a fair fight. My Beau was mighty, and he was fearless, but there was no chance he could have survived that," Gonzales said.

After the incident, Gonzales says she contacted officials and saw some efforts to address the issue. But she says the same dogs killed two cats last week near her home, and she feels things have returned to square one.

"It's extremely frustrating, knowing that nothing is getting done," Gonzales said.

A neighbor, who spoke to KRIS 6 off camera, said she is dealing with a pack of dogs in her neighborhood as well, suggesting the problem is widespread across the city.

Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina reached out to both the city and county for answers.

Commissioner Ruben Gonzales said the county would only become involved if a vicious dog bites a person, and that the situation falls under the city's jurisdiction.

Odem City Manager Lisa Hernandez gave the following statement:

"The City is aware of reports from residents regarding stray dogs and allegations of attacks on pets and livestock. We take these concerns seriously and understand the impact such incidents can have on the safety and well-being of our community.

The City of Odem does not currently maintain a dedicated animal control unit. However, when reports involving animal bites or aggressive animals are received, the City works with San Patricio County Animal Control and other appropriate agencies to address those incidents.

Residents are encouraged to contact City Hall to report stray, roaming, or aggressive animals so that complaints can be documented and referred to the appropriate authorities when necessary. We encourage residents to provide descriptions of the animals involved, locations, dates, and, when available, photographs or other information that may assist in identifying owners or locating the animals.

The City continues to evaluate available options and response efforts to address ongoing concerns regarding stray and aggressive dogs within the community. We also remind pet owners of their responsibility to properly restrain and care for their animals in accordance with applicable ordinances and state law.

We remain committed to working with residents and appropriate agencies to address public safety concerns related to roaming and aggressive animals. If residents have experienced incidents involving stray dogs, we encourage them to contact City Hall so the information can be documented and appropriate follow-up action can be taken.

Thank you for providing us the opportunity to address these concerns. Should additional information become available, the City will continue to keep the public informed."

For Gonzales, the fear is that it could take a child being bitten or someone being seriously injured before more action is taken. After losing Beau, she says she doesn't want another family to go through the same pain.

"If I could, I would watch him just a little bit better," Gonzales said.

KRIS 6 News will continue following this story. Be sure to follow for updates as we continue working to get answers and track efforts to address neighbors' concerns.