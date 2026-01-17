Odem mayor claims Texas Rangers investigation; DPS says no active probe

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety told KRIS 6 News that there is no active investigation by the Texas Rangers into the City of Odem, contradicting claims made in a letter from the city's mayor.

In a letter addressed to the City Council this week and obtained by KRIS 6 News, Odem Mayor David Maldonado informed council members that the Texas Rangers would begin an investigation into the city involving allegations of fraud, misappropriation of funds, obstruction of justice, and interference with regulatory compliance.

However, DPS has disputed that any such investigation is currently underway.

According to Maldonado's letter, the purported state investigation would follow approximately two and a half years of review with input from the Office of the Governor and the Office of the Attorney General.

"The investigation will examine allegations related to fraud, misappropriation of funds, obstruction of justice, and interference with regulatory compliance," Maldonado wrote in the letter. "At this time, the Texas Rangers will be coordinating directly with the appropriate agencies and may request documents, records, or interviews as part of their process."

The mayor's letter emphasized that all city officials and employees are expected to preserve records and comply with any lawful requests made in connection with the investigation.

"This communication is intended to ensure the Council is informed and prepared to cooperate fully, as required by law," the letter states.

In his letter to council members, Maldonado directed any procedural or legal questions to the City Attorney and stated that further details would be shared as they become appropriate and available.

