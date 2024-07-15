Odem fixes its water pump problems, for now

ODEM, TX — The City of Odem is using its replacement water pump system since their main pump broke down last week.

The pump provides water to the community, but it can’t run without a motor.

“We go through a little over 400,000 gallons a day. Initially, we thought this motor wouldn’t be able to keep up with the demand,” Odem Mayor David Maldonado said.

Maldonado was right about that.

“Had the contractors come out and look at it and we found that the motor had burned out,” Maldonado said.

Because residents could be in danger of running out of water, Maldonado said city maintenance crews scrambled to fix the problem.

“My water was fine. I didn’t notice anything wrong with it. Other than that, I don’t think there’s any issues with the City of Odem communicating with its residents about water problems,” Odem resident, Refugio Coronado said.

On the same day. The broken motor was replaced with the backup motor.

“We’ve talked to our engineers, and we have a contingency plan that if this motor goes out, we have a portable bypass pump that we could rent,” Maldonado said.

For now, the San Patricio Water District is monitoring the water system to ensure the pump is providing the right amount the water to all of Odems residents.

Groundbreaking for the water system upgrade projectis scheduled for August. The city will have three new pumps and motors in place by the end of the year.