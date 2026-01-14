Odem-Edroy ISD postpone special meeting related to alleged December assault

ODEM, Texas — Originally scheduled for Wednesday, the Odem-Edroy ISD Board of Trustees will now convene on Tuesday, January 20, to take potential action on two athletic coaches present for the alleged incident.

The special meeting is meant to address matters related to an alleged assault that occurred in December.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, on Dec. 9, 19-year-old Christopher Jacob Soto assaulted an Odem-Edroy ISD juvenile student in an Odem-Edroy ISD school bus while returning from a basketball game in Hebbronville, Texas.

Additionally, a second parent spoke with KRIS 6 News and said their son had also been assaulted by Soto, however the charge for indecency with a child is only related to the alleged incident stated by Rivera.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS REPORTING:

Second parent speaks out after arrest of Odem-Edroy High School student

The meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday had an agenda item to potentially place Cristian Torres and Arnold Maldonado on unpaid leave. Now, the new agenda has separate items for each coach and potentially terminating their probationary contracts.

According to the Texas State Teachers Association, "a teacher new to a district, and a teacher who was previously employed by a district who returns to the district after a two-year lapse, must be employed on a probationary contract for at least one year."

KRIS 6 News has made multiple requests for information about the employment status of three coaches who were present on the bus during the alleged December 9 incident. The district has not responded to these requests.

A January 9 letter from Superintendent Yolanda Carr followed up on the district's initial December 12, 2025, parent notification. In it, Carr states the district cannot share specific details "out of respect for the ongoing law enforcement investigation, and in compliance with state and federal privacy laws."

KRIS 6

The letter adds that "any form of harassment, assault, or inappropriate conduct is unacceptable and contrary to the Odem-Edroy Independent School District's values, culture, and policies" and notes the district "continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the Texas Rangers as the investigation remains ongoing."

When KRIS 6 News previously requested information, Superintendent Carr responded: "The District is in receipt of your written request. Please note that under the Texas Government Code, the request must ask for records or information already in existence. The Public Information Act does not require a governmental body to answer questions."

Carr continued: "I am attaching a copy of the District's December 12, 2025, public statement. This concludes the District's response to your request. The District will take no further action."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!