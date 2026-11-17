ODEM, TX — Family, friends and neighbors gathered in Odem on Monday to say their final goodbyes to 23-year-old U.S. Army Private First Class Nicholas "Nico" Chavira, who died last month during military training in Virginia.

Chavira died Oct. 29 after experiencing a medical emergency while completing a training exercise. On Monday, he was laid to rest in the same community where he grew up.

For those who knew him, Nico was much more than a soldier.

"He was just very selfless, always sacrificing for others. He was everybody's best friend. I mean, just somebody you could lean on, you could count on," said Armando Huerta, Odem-Edroy ISD's athletic director and head football coach.

Huerta coached Chavira throughout his four years at Odem High School, where he was a standout athlete who played football, basketball and baseball.

After graduating in 2022, Chavira attended the University of Texas at San Antonio before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 2025.

His father, Marco Chavira, said his son was always determined to accomplish his goals and made the most of his short time in the military.

"I've heard descriptions of him from his leadership as an exceptional soldier, a warrior, a leader, motivator," Marco Chavira said.

In just six months of service, his father said Nico moved ranks quickly and reached the rank of private first class.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, residents lined Voss Avenue as Chavira's body was escorted through Odem.

Students and staff from Odem-Edroy ISD waved American flags and paid tribute to the former student as the procession passed through town.

Despite the rain, community members stood along the route to welcome him home.

"He touched so many lives it was unbelievable. That parade that they did was absolutely phenomenal, unbelievable people standing in the rain. Just to see Nico and to welcome him home," his father said.

The community gathered again Monday for Chavira's funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, followed by his burial at Evergreen Cemetery.

For his father, Nico's decision to join the military reflected his faith and his desire to follow in the footsteps of family members who had served before him.

"He was close to God and he was close to his country, and he wanted to serve his country like his cousins and his uncles before him had served," Marco Chavira said.

Chavira's family hopes he will be remembered for everything he accomplished in his 23 years, both as a soldier and as a young man who made an impact on those around him.

The family also expressed its gratitude to the Odem community and everyone who came together to honor his life and service.