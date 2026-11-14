Odem community lines streets in the rain to honor soldier Nicholas Chavira killed during training

ODEM, Texas — Despite the rain, community members lined Voss Avenue on Saturday to honor Army Pvt. Nicholas Chavira, 23, who died during a training exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Chavira was a 2022 graduate of Odem High School and enlisted in the Army in 2025.

Residents gathered along the street as Chavira's body was escorted home to Odem.

For Alma Garza, whose son recently retired from the Air Force, watching the procession hit close to home.

"Really cannot describe them, but my son just retired from the Air Force. I don't know the Chavira family, but it really touched me because I just placed myself in their shoes," Garza said.

"God bless everybody in the Chavira family, thank you for your service, young man," Garza said.

The community will have another chance to say goodbye on Monday. The sheriff's office says Chavira's body will be escorted around the Odem school block before his burial, giving students a chance to honor him with small American flags provided by the school.

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