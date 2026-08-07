A stray dog caught in a humane trap at Odem City Park has prompted questions from residents online, leading city leaders to explain why the traps are being used and why people should leave trapped animals alone.

Odem city leaders explain humane traps after residents raise questions

The mayor posted on Facebook after residents noticed the dog inside the trap at the city park. In the post, Maldonado explained that public works crews are using the traps to safely capture stray animals that have been roaming through the community.

He also asked residents not to release strays from the traps, saying it creates a public safety risk and interferes with the city's efforts to address the problem.

The mayor says the trap was set after parents raised concerns about stray dogs near the park. Crews first tried to shoo the dogs away before safely capturing one. The dog was not claimed but has been placed with a foster family.

The mayor also says the city had not been regularly setting traps because it did not have a place to take the animals. Odem is now working with neighboring cities that have shelter space as it continues looking for long-term solutions to its stray dog problem.

City officials say if a dog is wearing a tag, they will try to contact its owner. They also say traps may be placed in other parts of town as they continue to address the issue.

I spent the day talking to people in Odem. Most said they were aware of the issue but had not seen the post or did not want to go on camera. The mayor was only available to speak by phone.

