Odem City Council delays vote on budget proposal

ODEM, TX — During Odem's city council meeting, city leaders continued discussions over the budget for the next fiscal year.

They looked at the numbers very closely. Officials are aiming to shrink Odem's debt.

“I make a motion we table Item B. A proposal for the city’s annual budget,” councilman, Jesse Falcon said.

The budget proposal was tabled for further discussion. Many council members had more questions about fees.

“We can increase the fees any time we want. We can sit down and have a workshop on Saturday if you want. We’re talking about the budget,” Mayor, David Maldonado said.

As we previously reported, some recommendations on this budget proposal included a 5% pay raise for all city employees, an additional $25,000 for the fire department budget, and around $40,000 for repairs on equipment used for road and drainage projects and improvements to City Hall.

“Now we have to put the brakes on this because there’s council members who want to have more input. But the opportunity has been there. We’ve been working on this for a month,” Maldonado said.

The amended budget proposal now recommending an increase to $10 for garbage, water and sewer and removing an additional $24,000 for ambulance fees.

“The previous year’s show a lack of increases that had not been passed in the past,” Maldonado said.

According to officials, this is the first budget since 2016, that the city will be spending less than the money they bring in and they want to keep that up.

“Because of the payments that have been made by the city. At this time the City of Odem is almost debt free.”

With the approval of a tax rate. The new budget will go into effect on October 1st.