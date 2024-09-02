City of Odem's proposed budget shows progress

ODEM, TX — Odem city leaders have proposed a budget for the next fiscal year which appears to be in the black for the first time in years.

Lifelong Odem resident, Refugio Coronado is hopeful Odem will turn things around.

"See if we can get more money coming into Odem and wait for what officials want to do,” Odem resident, Refugio Coronado said.

A year ago, KRIS 6 reported the City of Odem was at risk of going broke.

Documents obtained by 6 Investigates revealed the city was spending $400,000 a month on expenses, but only bringing in $200,000 in revenue. A city government expert said the only option would be to cut spending.

So, in February, Mayor David Maldonado and council members voted to dissolve the police department.

"We don't have a police force anymore. That is kind of worrisome,” Coronado said.

During last week’s budget workshop, Maldonado said he cannot support spending funds on a police department and any excess funds that were budgeted to the police department in the last fiscal year would be used in this budget, to make up for losses.

Some other recommendations include a 5% pay raise for all city employees, an additional $25,000 for the fire department budget, and around $40,000 for repairs on equipment used for road and drainage projects and improvements to city hall.

"The city should have revenue in order to do everything they want to have done,” Odem resident, Mark Medina said.

This is the first budget since 2016, according to officials, that the city will be spending less than the money they bring in.

"There should be improvements everywhere. Make the city look beautiful so more people can come here. Make it Great Again,” Medina said.

The city council is expected to vote on the budget Tuesday. KRIS 6 will be at that meeting to learn how the council votes.