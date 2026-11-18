ODEM, Texas — Eight American flags placed to honor a community member during his funeral procession have gone missing, and the city of Odem is asking for the public's help getting them back.

The flags were put out to line the route of Nico Chavira's funeral procession before they were taken from two separate locations in the city.

Mayor Maldonado said three flags were placed at the Odem Community Center, where city cameras captured someone getting out of a red vehicle and taking two of them. Six more flags were taken from Cook Street.

"We kind of put these flags out just to kind of line the path that he was going to be taking... for the funeral procession," Maldonado said.

While surveillance video does show at least one person getting out of the red vehicle and taking two flags from the community center, the city does not know whether that vehicle is connected to the six flags taken from Cook Street.

Maldonado said the flags serve the community beyond any single event.

"I mean, that's what we use... we put those out for Veterans Day, we put those out for Memorial Day, 4th of July, and I mean, that's all we're kind of asking," Maldonado said.

The city is hoping someone recognizes the red vehicle or has information that could help recover the flags. Anyone with information is asked to contact Odem City Hall.

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