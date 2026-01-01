Four injured in early morning rollover crash outside of Odem

UPDATE - 10:31 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety could not provide additional details of Thursday's crash at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Four people were injured in an early morning rollover crash outside of Odem.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the crash happened south of Odem near the San Patricio County Cemetery.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera The HALO flight air ambulance at the scene of a rollover crash outside of Odem Thursday morning.

At least one person was flown by HALO with serious injuries, while three others were taken by ambulance.

KRIS 6 News has reached out to the Texas Department of Public Safety for additional information but has not yet received a response.

Sheriff Oscar Rivera The scene of a rollover crash outside of Odem early Thursday morning.

HALO Flight transports patients to hospital following rollover crash

