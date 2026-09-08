Family of 3 injured after car strikes cow on US 77 north of Odem

ODEM, Texas — Local deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 8:12 PM last night on US 77 north of Odem that left a family of three injured after their 2023 Mazda CX-3 struck a cow in the southbound lane.

According to the preliminary investigation, the 46-year-old male driver from Corpus Christi was traveling southbound when he spotted a cow in the roadway ahead. Despite attempting to avoid the animal, the vehicle struck the cow, causing the Mazda to veer into the center median and rollover before coming to rest upright.

The most seriously injured was a 9-year-old female passenger who was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. She was transported by Halo Flight medical helicopter to Driscoll Children's Hospital for emergency treatment.

The driver and a 53-year-old female passenger, identified as the child's grandparents, sustained injuries and were transported by ground ambulance to Christus Spohn Shoreline hospital.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. Authorities have not yet released details about how the cow came to be on the roadway or other contributing factors.

"Thankfully, everyone survived," officials said in a statement about the incident.

The crash occurred during what proved to be a busy holiday weekend for area highways. Despite the increased traffic volume, deputies reported that drivers were exercising caution and driving safely throughout the weekend period.

Vehicle-animal collisions are not uncommon on rural Texas highways, where livestock can sometimes wander onto roadways, creating dangerous conditions for motorists, especially during nighttime hours when visibility is reduced.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No additional details about the family's current condition have been released at this time.

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