Electrical contractor electrocuted at Odem little league field

ODEM, Tx — An electrical contractor was electrocuted Thursday morning at the little league field in Odem and is awaiting transport by Halo Flight in serious condition, according to Odem Mayor David Maldonado.

Maldonado, who posted about the incident on Facebook and spoke with KRIS 6 News, said crews had been working on a multi-week project to upgrade the lighting at the complex when the accident occurred.

According to Maldonado, workers were digging at the site when they struck a water line. A crew was called out to repair the leak, and once that work was complete, the electrical contractor returned to the job.

That's when the accident happened. According to Maldonado, a maintenance employee on scene said the contractor came into contact with an electrical panel while standing in water.

The contractor was unresponsive for a period of time before being revived, Maldonado said. He remained unconscious as of Thursday morning, with Halo Flight en route to the scene.

The lighting project is part of an economic development initiative for the city, according to Maldonado.

"I don't have all the details quite yet," the mayor told KRIS 6 News.

Maldonado is asking the public to stay away from the little league field area while emergency services continue working the scene.