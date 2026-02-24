Armed man barricaded inside Odem home after shots fired

An armed man is barricaded inside a home on County Road 1876 in Odem after a shots fired call, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Rob Mallory.

Mallory said there are no known injuries.

The suspect's last known location is surrounded by law enforcement. County Road 1876 is closed as the situation remains active.

"Right now he's just barricaded inside his house, basically," Mallory said.

Mallory said DPS is assisting another agency that is leading the response. Authorities are working to get the suspect to come out of the home.

Mayor David Maldonado took to social media with the following, "I’m sure everyone is aware of the law-enforcement activity going on outside of Odem on 5th street heading South to Bethel Estates. This is an ongoing and very active situation so please do not go in that direction and stay away from the area."

The mayor added he is in contact with San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION IS KNOWN.

