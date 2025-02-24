Measles outbreak potentially spreads to South-Central Texas: How to protect yourself from the disease

An outbreak of measles in West Texas has potentially made its way to Central and South Texas after a positive individual was found to have traveled to several high-traffic areas.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, multiple health departments in Central and South-Central Texas recently reported measles exposures associated with the ongoing outbreak in the South Plains region of Texas.

An initial alert to the disease was issued on Feb. 5. When KRIS 6 last reported on the outbreak in Gaines County, the number of confirmed cases was 47. As of Monday, Feb. 24, that number is 99.

In the THHS report, the following is a timeline of the exposed individual in these areas:

Friday, Feb. 14



3 to 7 p.m. – Texas State University, San Marcos

6 to 10 p.m. – Twin Peaks Restaurant, San Marcos

Saturday, Feb. 15

10 a.m to 4 p.m. – University of Texas at San Antonio Main Campus

2:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, and Ripley’s Illusion Lab, San Antonio

6 to 10 p.m. – Mr. Crabby’s Seafood, Live Oak

Sunday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. to 12 noon – Buc-ee’s, New Braunfels

Getty Images A measles outbreak in West Texas has expanded to 99 cases, as of Feb. 24.

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up to date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines. Texas Health and Human Services

During our initial report, KRIS 6 spoke with the health authority of San Patricio County, Dr. James Mobley. During our interview, Mobley stressed that vaccines are the best way to combat the spread of the disease. Mobley also added that the disease comes at a difficult time with a high-volume spring break right around the corner.

"All it takes is someone who's infected and says, 'I'm going to Corpus Christi for spring break.'" Mobley continued, "One person hopping in their car comes down here, gives it to nine more people, they give it to others, and suddenly we're not dealing with tens or twenties, we're dealing with hundreds and thousands."

If you are concerned about the disease and are unsure how to protect yourself from the spread, you can watch our full interview with Dr. James Mobley here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.