Measles outbreak in West Texas: How vulnerable is the Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An estimated 200 to 300 people in West Texas could be infected with measles, as 49 confirmed cases mark the state's worst outbreak of the disease in more than 30 years. But what risk does this now pose to the southern parts of the state?

“This is probably the most contagious disease in the world,” said Dr. James Mobley, the health authority for San Patricio County. “One person has it, nine other people get it and spread it before they know they're infected.”

As of Dec. 31, 2024, a total of 285 measles cases were reported across 33 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This is a dangerous disease," Mobley emphasized. He noted that while measles is often mild, it can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, a life-threatening brain infection.

"All it takes is one infected person to hop in their car and go to the beach," Mobley said, warning that spring break travel could accelerate the spread in the Coastal Bend.

Dr. Mary Dale Peterson, a physician and executive vice president at Driscoll Health, echoed those concerns.

"If you're in a room with somebody who has the measles and you breathe in their air, and you're not vaccinated, nine out of 10 people will get the measles just from that exposure," Peterson said.

Paul Vernon/AP A vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

She recalled a measles outbreak in Corpus Christi during the 1980s.

"I was working in our ICU, taking care of children who were dying of pneumonia," Peterson said. "I hope I don't have to ever live that again because we have prevention that works."

According to Texas Health and Human Services, the outbreak in Gaines County is "among unvaccinated school-aged children." However, both experts stressed that the disease can be contracted by those with immunization and those with compromised immune systems.

A study by the Texas Department of State Health Services found that no schools in Nueces County exceed 10% immunization exemptions. In contrast, the three school districts in Gaines County combined have a total of 63.54% exemptions as of the 2023-24 academic year.

As the outbreak continues to evolve, both Mobley and Peterson urged the public to take the threat seriously.

"People should get vaccinated now. It’s the best thing they can do to protect themselves and their communities," Mobley said.

According to both Peterson and Mobley, the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is highly effective, providing 97% immunity after two doses. However, Mobley warned that vaccination rates need to exceed 90% to achieve herd immunity.

State health officialsadvise that patients experiencing the following symptoms—particularly those who have traveled abroad or had contact with known measles cases—should contact their healthcare providers:



Fever ≥101°F (38.3°C) AND

Generalized maculopapular rash lasting ≥3 days AND

Rash usually begins at the hairline/scalp and progresses down the body

Cough, runny nose, or conjunctivitis OR Koplik spots (bluish-white specks or a red-rose background appearing on the buccal and labial mucosa usually opposite the molars).

"Immediately report any suspected measles cases to your local health department (contacts by county at Disease Reporting Contacts). If possible, please report while the patient is present to facilitate testing and the public health investigation, including follow-up of potential exposures."

