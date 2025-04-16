MATHIS, Texas — While Lake Corpus Christi's water remains low, the newly formed Water Safety Coalition Task Force continues its mission to prevent drownings.

“We want to have at least 100 to 150 life vests on hand for the public to use,” Mathis City Manager, Cedric Davis said.



The coalition task force has collected hundreds of vests for toddlers, children and adults.

Back in December, Davis called on San Patricio County leaders and neighbors to join forces and put a stop to drownings at Lake Corpus Christi.

At that first meeting, Neighborhood News Reporter Victoria Balderrama spoke with Julie De Leon. Her son, Jeremiah, drowned while swimming at the lake last June.

"When the visitors come and use the lake this summer, we will be prepared with something better than what we had last year,” Davis said.

Davis set goals for the coalition task force including providing water safety orientation and vouchers for life jackets, sign postage, and educating the public.

"We set a deadline for the summer," Davis said. "That's when we'll have the most people out there. I know originally, we were shooting for Easter, but it didn't materialize. So, we'll be ready for the summer."

Until then, the task force is collecting more life vests and installing vest stations at Lake Corpus Christi.

Julie De Leon said she's proud of the progress the task force has made in such a short time.

She knew something had to change after losing her 13-year-old son.

Change can be seen as visitors are greeted with billboard stands with information on how to be safe out on the water.

De Leon said watching the community coming together around water safety gives her hope.

The task force plans to have water safety training at the end of the month. That date is to be determined.