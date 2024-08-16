Mathis teen drowning victim to be honored by his community

MATHIS, TX — As KRIS 6 first reported, Jeremiah De Leon Smith drowned in Lake Corpus Christi. His body was found June 3rd, but now the Mathis community is coming together to honor this young man.

“August 17th will be his birthday. We will get to plant the tree on city property in front of the high school stadium,” insurance agent Minerva Gutierrez said.

The support for Jeremiah De Leon Smith has been pouring in from all aspects of his life.

His grandmother, Debbie De Leon Thomas, talked to KRIS 6 News over the phone. She said Jeremiah was a student, son, brother, and athlete.

“We just miss his smile. He was very athletic. He was a freshman, and he made it to the varsity team. He was going places,” De Leon Thomas said.

Since Jeremiah’s tragic passing, not only have neighbors stepped forward, but businesses have been supporting as well.

Like Crocs at La Palmera Mall, Smile Life Orthodontics, and theCorpus Christi Pony League. Those coaches made stickers in honor of Jeremiah.

“Every player that comes through the gate will be getting a sticker. We’ve passed some of them out to the coaches,” coach Nick Hernandez said.

Now Jeremiah’s life insurance provider, Woodmen Life is giving back in their own way.

”We did pick a deep red maroon wine crate myrtle because I wanted it to bloom,” Gutierrez said.

KRIS 6 News

Minerva Gutierrez chose Jeremiah as her give-back project of the year. As a Mathis native and a mother herself, it meant everything.

“I don’t just sell you a policy, and I’m gone. No! We try to get involved,” Gutierrez said.

For this young man. Whether it’s a pair of Crocs, braces, a sticker on your helmet, or a tree. He’ll be remembered.

“Everybody coming together to keep his little legacy alive. He was only on this earth for 13 years, but he’s going to be remembered for so much more,” Gutierrez said.

The commemoration ceremony for Jeremiah De Leon Smith will be held Saturday at Pirate Stadium in Mathis at 12 p.m.