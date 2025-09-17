MATHIS, Texas — Mathis city leaders are racing to complete emergency water wells as Lake Corpus Christi levels continue to drop.

Mathis officials project dangerously low water levels at Lake Corpus Christi by December

Lake Corpus Christi serves as the primary water source for many small cities in San Patricio County, including Mathis. City Manager, Cedric Davis said the projection shows dangerously low lake levels by December.

Visitors at Lake Corpus Christi have also noticed the change. One local fisherman who visits the lake almost twice a week pointed to the receding shoreline.

"If you look back there all the way up to the stones up there by the pier that's where the water used to be," he said.

The water levels at the lake have been an ongoing discussion and concern for customers purchasing water from the City of Corpus Christi. Davis has been keeping a close eye on the numbers.

"We're one of the cities that purchase water from Corpus, so we keep up with Corpus numbers and the data that Corpus pulls," Davis said.

The data reveals a troubling trend that could impact water quality within months.

"All the modules look like come into December, the water levels will be where we'll potentially be pulling mud and dirt along with our water and we go back to the state," Davis said.

The water issue has been a top priority for Davis. The City of Mathis began researching secondary water sources more than a year ago and is now making progress on an emergency water well project near Lake Corpus Christi.

"We'll let them know we've acquired all the leases, the permits, and again we go forward and make the application and get it finalized and then start drilling well," Davis said.

The city plans to build at least two wells pending the state's review. By meeting the state's requirements, they should start digging by late November.