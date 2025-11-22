Mathis High School FFA transforms closet into community 'Treasure Chest'

MATHIS, Texas — A storage room filled with tissue boxes at Mathis High School has been transformed into a vital resource for the community, thanks to the initiative and hard work of the local Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter.

Dubbed "The Treasure Chest," the new community closet provides free clothing, hygiene products, school supplies, and food to any student or community member in need. The project was spearheaded by the chapter's all-girl officer team, who were inspired to act on the FFA motto, "Living to Serve."

"It was at our July officer meeting, they really wanted to give back," said FFA advisor Deidre Oliver. "They're like, 'Hey, there's a storage room, we wanna make it into a community closet.' I said I'm all game, and here we are."

The students spent countless hours over the summer and after school converting the cluttered space into an organized, functional store.

"Whenever we first thought about this room, we thought about what our community would need," said student Sophia Saenz. "We decided that we would need formal clothes for interviews and basic necessities like hygiene products."

Another student, Emma Westbrook, said her favorite part was making it "functional like an actual store," ensuring all products are visibly displayed and easy to find.

The Treasure Chest is open to anyone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the high school's front office. The chapter is currently seeking non-perishable food items, winter jackets, sweaters, blankets, and baby essentials like diapers.

"For people in our community who are in need of basic essentials, this helps uplift this community and our school," said student Eliana Trejo.

The advisors and students alike emphasize that the door is open to all, reinforcing their goal of supporting one another as a family.

"We're one big family here," Oliver said. "We just have our doors open."

