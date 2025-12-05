'A HOLIDAY TRADITION': Annual light drive-thru back at Lake Corpus Christi

MATHIS, Texas — Lake Corpus Christi State Park is getting ready to welcome families for its sixth annual Holiday Light Drive-Thru, an event that has become a seasonal tradition for campers and neighbors across the Coastal Bend.

Each year, participating campers receive two free nights at the park if they decorate their campsites with lights and holiday displays. Park Operations Trainee Jamie Langham said many families now plan their decorations months ahead.

“For many of our campers, this has become a holiday tradition,” Langham told KRIS 6 News. “They come every year, and it’s a fun way to start the season.”

The drive-thru opens Saturday at 6 p.m., allowing visitors to enter the Javelina and Opossum Bend camping loops and the CCC Refectory to view the decorated sites. Entry is free from 6–9 p.m. for anyone driving only through the designated event route. Visitors who come earlier, stay later or use other areas of the park will still need a day pass.

Langham, who joined the park in January, said she’s looking forward to seeing the community experience the event for the first time alongside her. “I’m excited to see families out here bonding and enjoying their time together,” she said.

Park Interpreter Hannah Schultz has been assisting with the event and said it serves as a reminder that the park offers more than just lake access, especially as water levels continue to draw attention across the region.

“People see the negative part of the park because that’s what’s in the media,” Schultz said. “Events like this help show the positive things happening here all year, regardless of water levels.”

Schultz added that the park aims to make its programs accessible, especially during the holiday season when costs can be a barrier for many families.

“We try to bring as many people out as we can by taking away the barrier of money,” she said. “Free entry for the event and free camping for participants gives people a chance to experience the park who might not have been able to otherwise.”

Park staff also said a few decorating spots opened late this week after a waitlist cleared. Those interested can email the park to sign up while spaces remain. New this year, the top tent and RV decorators will each receive first-place plaques as part of the competition.

Even with drought conditions affecting the lake, Langham said the park remains committed to offering family-friendly events. “There’s always something going on at Lake Corpus Christi State Park, even when the water level is low,” she said.

The Holiday Light Drive-Thru begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and runs until 9 p.m.

Residents interested in participating in campsite decorating can email LakeCorpusChristiSP@tpwd.texas.gov while spots are available.

