MARCH 3 ELECTION RESULTS: San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX — San Patricio County has released its unofficial results from the March 3 primary elections. Voter turnout stood at just under 14 percent countywide, according to preliminary figures from the elections office.
Several local offices drew competitive contests, including county judge, county clerk and county treasurer. The Republican primary for county judge showed a close margin between David R. Krebs and Mark Roach, while the county clerk and county treasurer races also saw both candidates receiving significant portions of the vote.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
United States Senator
John O. Adefope – 85 votes (1.42%)
Virgil John Bierschwale – 26 (0.43%)
John Cornyn – 2,383 (39.86%)
Ken Paxton – 2,633 (44.04%)
Anna Bender – 68 (1.14%)
Sara Canady – 75 (1.25%)
Wesley Hunt – 678 (11.34%)
Gulrez "Gus" Khan – 30 (0.50%)
U.S. Representative, District 15
Monica De La Cruz – 2,963 (100.00%)
U.S. Representative, District 27
Michael Cloud – 2,130 (86.97%)
Chris Hatley – 319 (13.03%)
Governor
Pete "Doc" Chambers – 569 (9.69%)
Evelyn Brooks – 83 (1.41%)
Ronnie Tullos – 15 (0.26%)
Charles Andrew Crouch – 58 (0.99%)
Arturo Espinosa – 117 (1.99%)
Mark V. Goloby – 30 (0.51%)
Stephen Samuelson – 25 (0.43%)
R.F. "Bob" Achgill – 12 (0.20%)
Kenneth Hyde – 9 (0.15%)
Greg Abbott – 4,925 (83.87%)
Nathaniel Welch – 29 (0.49%)
Lieutenant Governor
Esala Wueschner – 92 (1.60%)
Perla Muñoz Hopkins – 329 (5.72%)
Timothy Mabry – 430 (7.47%)
Dan Patrick – 4,902 (85.21%)
Attorney General
Joan Huffman – 1,281 (23.06%)
Mayes Middleton – 1,544 (27.79%)
Aaron Reitz – 638 (11.49%)
Chip Roy – 2,092 (37.66%)
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Don Huffines – 2,856 (51.01%)
Christi Craddick – 1,053 (18.81%)
Kelly Hancock – 1,259 (22.49%)
Michael Berlanga – 431 (7.70%)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham – 5,090 (100.00%)
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller – 3,283 (60.27%)
Nate Sheets – 2,164 (39.73%)
Railroad Commissioner
Bo French – 1,167 (21.81%)
Hawk Dunlap – 393 (7.34%)
James (Jim) Matlock – 1,094 (20.44%)
Katherine Culbert – 449 (8.39%)
Jim Wright – 2,248 (42.01%)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Jimmy Blacklock – 5,017 (100.00%)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 (Unexpired Term)
James P. Sullivan – 5,007 (100.00%)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Kyle Hawkins – 4,973 (100.00%)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby – 4,939 (100.00%)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Thomas Smith – 1,978 (39.32%)
Brent Coffee – 1,005 (19.98%)
Lesli Fitzpatrick – 1,194 (23.74%)
Alison Fox – 853 (16.96%)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary – 4,887 (100.00%)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
John Messinger – 3,856 (76.04%)
Jennifer Balido – 1,215 (23.96%)
Member, State Board of Education, District 2
Victoria Hinojosa – 2,820 (52.78%)
LJ Francis – 750 (14.04%)
Carrie Moore – 1,773 (33.18%)
State Representative, District 43
J.M. Lozano – 5,164 (100.00%)
Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
Scott Brister – 4,876 (100.00%)
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
Scott K. Field – 4,861 (100.00%)
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
April Farris – 4,854 (100.00%)
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
Clarissa Silva – 4,838 (100.00%)
District Judge, 36th Judicial District
Starr Bauer – 4,869 (100.00%)
District Judge, 156th Judicial District
Kimberly Kreider-Dusek – 2,283 (44.24%)
Boyd Bauer – 2,878 (55.76%)
County Judge
David R. Krebs – 2,884 (50.42%)
Mark Roach – 2,836 (49.58%)
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1
Elizabeth Welborn – 4,978 (100.00%)
District Clerk
Heather B. Marks – 5,003 (100.00%)
County Clerk
Colette Walls – 2,810 (53.59%)
Sonya Witherspoon – 2,434 (46.41%)
County Treasurer
"Leti" Garcia – 2,118 (40.50%)
April Garcia – 3,111 (59.50%)
County Surveyor
Julius Petrus – 4,879 (100.00%)
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Tom Yardley – 1,332 (73.55%)
Chesca Jennings – 479 (26.45%)
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Howard J. Gillespie – 1,094 (73.37%)
Ricardo Trevino, Jr – 397 (26.63%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
Leslie Deases – 592 (100.00%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Karen Diaz – 1,677 (100.00%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5
Elvira B. Chavez – 337 (59.54%)
Thomas Francis Nance, III – 229 (40.46%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6
Susan Price – 1,470 (100.00%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8
Leslie Pullin – 460 (100.00%)
County Chair
Alfredo Ruiz – 1,634 (30.67%)
Jimmy E. McCombs – 3,693 (69.33%)
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
United States Senator
Jasmine Crockett – 1,475 (40.63%)
Ahmad R. Hassan – 70 (1.93%)
James Talarico – 2,085 (57.44%)
U.S. Representative, District 15
Bobby Pulido – 2,051 (75.27%)
Ada Cuellar – 674 (24.73%)
U.S. Representative, District 27
Wayne Raasch – 98 (10.53%)
"Stock" Castro-Mendoza – 287 (30.83%)
Tanya Lloyd – 546 (58.65%)
Governor
Zach Vance – 166 (4.76%)
Gina Hinojosa – 2,302 (66.05%)
Patricia Abrego – 217 (6.23%)
Jose Navarro Balbuena – 124 (3.56%)
Chris Bell – 167 (4.79%)
Carlton W. Hart – 52 (1.49%)
Bobby Cole – 166 (4.76%)
Angela "TíaAngie" Villescaz – 224 (6.43%)
Andrew White – 67 (1.92%)
Lieutenant Governor
Marcos Isaias Velez – 1,828 (54.65%)
Vikki Goodwin – 1,143 (34.17%)
Courtney Head – 374 (11.18%)
Attorney General
Nathan Johnson – 1,647 (51.15%)
Joe Jaworski – 902 (28.01%)
Anthony "Tony" Box – 671 (20.84%)
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Savant Moore – 592 (18.53%)
Michael Lange – 812 (25.42%)
Sarah Eckhardt – 1,790 (56.04%)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Jose Loya – 1,550 (47.10%)
Benjamin Flores – 1,741 (52.90%)
Commissioner of Agriculture
Clayton Tucker – 2,937 (100.00%)
Railroad Commissioner
Jon Rosenthal – 2,897 (100.00%)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Cory L. Carlyle – 806 (25.16%)
Maggie Ellis – 2,397 (74.84%)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 (Unexpired Term)
Chari Kelly – 2,928 (100.00%)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Gordon Goodman – 902 (28.40%)
Kristen Hawkins – 2,274 (71.60%)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Gisela D. Triana – 2,982 (100.00%)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Okey Anyiam – 2,878 (100.00%)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Audra Riley – 2,905 (100.00%)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
Holly Taylor – 2,902 (100.00%)
Member, State Board of Education, District 2
Thomas Ray Garcia – 3,029 (100.00%)
State Representative, District 43
Jeffrey T. Jackson – 2,878 (100.00%)
Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District
Jerry Zimmerer – 2,857 (100.00%)
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
Tom Baker – 2,833 (100.00%)
Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Marc M. Meyer – 2,823 (100.00%)
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6
John Ball – 2,786 (100.00%)
County Clerk
Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales – 3,247 (100.00%)
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Julie Clark – 648 (100.00%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
Daniel "Danny" Garza – 286 (100.00%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5
Nere Villarreal – 727 (100.00%)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8
Terry Gonzales – 405 (67.28%)
Blanche Longoria – 197 (32.72%)
County Chair
Jennifer Hay – 2,923 (100.00%)
