MARCH 3 ELECTION RESULTS: San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX — San Patricio County has released its unofficial results from the March 3 primary elections. Voter turnout stood at just under 14 percent countywide, according to preliminary figures from the elections office.

Several local offices drew competitive contests, including county judge, county clerk and county treasurer. The Republican primary for county judge showed a close margin between David R. Krebs and Mark Roach, while the county clerk and county treasurer races also saw both candidates receiving significant portions of the vote.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

United States Senator

John O. Adefope – 85 votes (1.42%)

Virgil John Bierschwale – 26 (0.43%)

John Cornyn – 2,383 (39.86%)

Ken Paxton – 2,633 (44.04%)

Anna Bender – 68 (1.14%)

Sara Canady – 75 (1.25%)

Wesley Hunt – 678 (11.34%)

Gulrez "Gus" Khan – 30 (0.50%)

U.S. Representative, District 15

Monica De La Cruz – 2,963 (100.00%)

U.S. Representative, District 27

Michael Cloud – 2,130 (86.97%)

Chris Hatley – 319 (13.03%)

Governor

Pete "Doc" Chambers – 569 (9.69%)

Evelyn Brooks – 83 (1.41%)

Ronnie Tullos – 15 (0.26%)

Charles Andrew Crouch – 58 (0.99%)

Arturo Espinosa – 117 (1.99%)

Mark V. Goloby – 30 (0.51%)

Stephen Samuelson – 25 (0.43%)

R.F. "Bob" Achgill – 12 (0.20%)

Kenneth Hyde – 9 (0.15%)

Greg Abbott – 4,925 (83.87%)

Nathaniel Welch – 29 (0.49%)

Lieutenant Governor

Esala Wueschner – 92 (1.60%)

Perla Muñoz Hopkins – 329 (5.72%)

Timothy Mabry – 430 (7.47%)

Dan Patrick – 4,902 (85.21%)

Attorney General

Joan Huffman – 1,281 (23.06%)

Mayes Middleton – 1,544 (27.79%)

Aaron Reitz – 638 (11.49%)

Chip Roy – 2,092 (37.66%)

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Don Huffines – 2,856 (51.01%)

Christi Craddick – 1,053 (18.81%)

Kelly Hancock – 1,259 (22.49%)

Michael Berlanga – 431 (7.70%)

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham – 5,090 (100.00%)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller – 3,283 (60.27%)

Nate Sheets – 2,164 (39.73%)

Railroad Commissioner

Bo French – 1,167 (21.81%)

Hawk Dunlap – 393 (7.34%)

James (Jim) Matlock – 1,094 (20.44%)

Katherine Culbert – 449 (8.39%)

Jim Wright – 2,248 (42.01%)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Jimmy Blacklock – 5,017 (100.00%)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 (Unexpired Term)

James P. Sullivan – 5,007 (100.00%)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Kyle Hawkins – 4,973 (100.00%)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby – 4,939 (100.00%)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Thomas Smith – 1,978 (39.32%)

Brent Coffee – 1,005 (19.98%)

Lesli Fitzpatrick – 1,194 (23.74%)

Alison Fox – 853 (16.96%)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary – 4,887 (100.00%)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

John Messinger – 3,856 (76.04%)

Jennifer Balido – 1,215 (23.96%)

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

Victoria Hinojosa – 2,820 (52.78%)

LJ Francis – 750 (14.04%)

Carrie Moore – 1,773 (33.18%)

State Representative, District 43

J.M. Lozano – 5,164 (100.00%)

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

Scott Brister – 4,876 (100.00%)

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Scott K. Field – 4,861 (100.00%)

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

April Farris – 4,854 (100.00%)

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

Clarissa Silva – 4,838 (100.00%)

District Judge, 36th Judicial District

Starr Bauer – 4,869 (100.00%)

District Judge, 156th Judicial District

Kimberly Kreider-Dusek – 2,283 (44.24%)

Boyd Bauer – 2,878 (55.76%)

County Judge

David R. Krebs – 2,884 (50.42%)

Mark Roach – 2,836 (49.58%)

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1

Elizabeth Welborn – 4,978 (100.00%)

District Clerk

Heather B. Marks – 5,003 (100.00%)

County Clerk

Colette Walls – 2,810 (53.59%)

Sonya Witherspoon – 2,434 (46.41%)

County Treasurer

"Leti" Garcia – 2,118 (40.50%)

April Garcia – 3,111 (59.50%)

County Surveyor

Julius Petrus – 4,879 (100.00%)

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Tom Yardley – 1,332 (73.55%)

Chesca Jennings – 479 (26.45%)

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Howard J. Gillespie – 1,094 (73.37%)

Ricardo Trevino, Jr – 397 (26.63%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Leslie Deases – 592 (100.00%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Karen Diaz – 1,677 (100.00%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

Elvira B. Chavez – 337 (59.54%)

Thomas Francis Nance, III – 229 (40.46%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6

Susan Price – 1,470 (100.00%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8

Leslie Pullin – 460 (100.00%)

County Chair

Alfredo Ruiz – 1,634 (30.67%)

Jimmy E. McCombs – 3,693 (69.33%)

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

United States Senator

Jasmine Crockett – 1,475 (40.63%)

Ahmad R. Hassan – 70 (1.93%)

James Talarico – 2,085 (57.44%)

U.S. Representative, District 15

Bobby Pulido – 2,051 (75.27%)

Ada Cuellar – 674 (24.73%)

U.S. Representative, District 27

Wayne Raasch – 98 (10.53%)

"Stock" Castro-Mendoza – 287 (30.83%)

Tanya Lloyd – 546 (58.65%)

Governor

Zach Vance – 166 (4.76%)

Gina Hinojosa – 2,302 (66.05%)

Patricia Abrego – 217 (6.23%)

Jose Navarro Balbuena – 124 (3.56%)

Chris Bell – 167 (4.79%)

Carlton W. Hart – 52 (1.49%)

Bobby Cole – 166 (4.76%)

Angela "TíaAngie" Villescaz – 224 (6.43%)

Andrew White – 67 (1.92%)

Lieutenant Governor

Marcos Isaias Velez – 1,828 (54.65%)

Vikki Goodwin – 1,143 (34.17%)

Courtney Head – 374 (11.18%)

Attorney General

Nathan Johnson – 1,647 (51.15%)

Joe Jaworski – 902 (28.01%)

Anthony "Tony" Box – 671 (20.84%)

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Savant Moore – 592 (18.53%)

Michael Lange – 812 (25.42%)

Sarah Eckhardt – 1,790 (56.04%)

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jose Loya – 1,550 (47.10%)

Benjamin Flores – 1,741 (52.90%)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Clayton Tucker – 2,937 (100.00%)

Railroad Commissioner

Jon Rosenthal – 2,897 (100.00%)

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Cory L. Carlyle – 806 (25.16%)

Maggie Ellis – 2,397 (74.84%)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2 (Unexpired Term)

Chari Kelly – 2,928 (100.00%)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Gordon Goodman – 902 (28.40%)

Kristen Hawkins – 2,274 (71.60%)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana – 2,982 (100.00%)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Okey Anyiam – 2,878 (100.00%)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Audra Riley – 2,905 (100.00%)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Holly Taylor – 2,902 (100.00%)

Member, State Board of Education, District 2

Thomas Ray Garcia – 3,029 (100.00%)

State Representative, District 43

Jeffrey T. Jackson – 2,878 (100.00%)

Chief Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District

Jerry Zimmerer – 2,857 (100.00%)

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Tom Baker – 2,833 (100.00%)

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Marc M. Meyer – 2,823 (100.00%)

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 6

John Ball – 2,786 (100.00%)

County Clerk

Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales – 3,247 (100.00%)

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Julie Clark – 648 (100.00%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Daniel "Danny" Garza – 286 (100.00%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5

Nere Villarreal – 727 (100.00%)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8

Terry Gonzales – 405 (67.28%)

Blanche Longoria – 197 (32.72%)

County Chair

Jennifer Hay – 2,923 (100.00%)

