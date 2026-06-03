Man killed in rollover crash on US 77 north of Sinton; female passenger hospitalized

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a vehicle rolled over multiple times on US 77 north of Sinton early Tuesday morning.

A 2025 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on US 77 in the outside lane when it lost control, drifted into the inside lane, and began to overturn multiple times. The vehicle came to rest upside down, partially in the outside lane and the southbound shoulder, facing west.

The driver, Anthony Villegas, 38, of Harlingen, was ejected during the rollover. Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge L. DeAses pronounced him dead at 1:20 a.m.

An 80-year-old female passenger was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The crash occurred at 12:46 a.m. on June 2.

Troopers from the Texas Highway Patrol Office in Sinton continue to investigate the crash.

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