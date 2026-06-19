Judge dismisses barratry cases against San Patricio attorney, citing lack of lawful prosecutorial authority

SINTON, Tx — A San Patricio County judge dismissed felony barratry charges against two local attorneys in April, after ruling the prosecution lacked lawful authority — a decision that followed defense allegations that District Attorney Margie Silva misrepresented to the court whether a required legal appointment had ever been made.

Allison Skipper and Shaun Skipper were indicted in November 2025 on third-degree felony barratry charges. Grand jury indictments reveal the Skippers were charged under a specific section of barratry law that addresses solicitation schemes involving multiple parties.

On April 22, 2026, the judge granted two defense motions in separate but related cases, dismissing both for lack of lawful authority to prosecute.

Defense attorneys Lisa Greenberg and Gary Bower argued in court filings that the prosecution proceeded for months without a lawful recusal of Silva and without a valid court-ordered appointment of a replacement prosecutor — actions they characterized as jurisdictional defects that could not be retroactively cured.

When defense attorneys sought documentation of the recusal and appointment, they were told the records were filed under seal. On February 6, 2026, the court ordered those documents unsealed. The San Patricio County District Clerk confirmed no such motion or order existed in either criminal case at that time.

Later that same day — at 4:52 p.m. — Silva filed a motion to recuse herself and appoint James Reeves, the County Attorney of Lavaca County, as Attorney Pro Tem. A judge signed the appointment order on February 11, 2026, recusing Silva and all assistant district attorneys from the Skipper cases.

Defense filings further allege that Reeves had already participated in the investigation and charging decisions before any signed appointment order existed — rendering those actions unauthorized under Article 2.07 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, which governs how a prosecutor pro tem must be appointed.

Court records include a March 21, 2025, email in which Silva wrote to Reeves about the Skipper investigation and stated that a recusal order had already been signed. That communication predates the formal recusal motion by nearly a year. Reeves replied, acknowledging receipt.

Defense attorneys argued the email demonstrated that Silva had hand-selected Reeves to prosecute the case and involved him before any formal recusal, compromising the neutrality the appointment process is designed to protect. They argued a properly recused prosecutor should have allowed a neutral judge to select a replacement.

The judge granted the motion to disqualify Reeves and the motion to dismiss on April 22, 2026. The dismissal order cites lack of lawful authority to prosecute.

KRIS 6 News contacted Silva for comment on the dismissals and the defense allegations. No response was immediately received.

It is unclear whether Silva's office intends to re-file charges against either defendant.

Allison Skipper remains listed as an attorney with the San Patricio County Attorney's Office.

KRIS 6 News will update this story when a response is received.

