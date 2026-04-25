Injured Army veteran and his family receive a new mortgage-free, specially adapted home in Aransas Pass

Army Sgt. Tyler Sloan and his family received a mortgage-free, custom-adapted home in Aransas Pass on Saturday.

Homes for Our Troops, a national non-profit dedicated to building and donating adapted custom homes for severely injured veterans, provided the house.

Tyler Sloan, his wife Ashley, and their two children stood in front of their new home, raised the United States flag and stepped inside the fully furnished house.

"It means everything to me. Like I said during the ceremony, being down this past week just killed me in the house I’m in. Not being able to move around or do anything in my chair, so this is going to make like a game changer," Tyler said.

Ashley said when physical injuries get the best of her husband, he is confined to their current bedroom. Now, she said he can move about with no restrictions in the one place he is supposed to be comfortable.

"Just amazement. It was more than I could’ve ever even expected dreamed of," Ashley said.

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