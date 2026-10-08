Upcoming S&J Rods fishing tournament offers fun and support for veterans, first responders and their families

INGLESIDE, TX — A fishing tournament hosted by S&J Rods is raising money for Heroes on the Water and Ingleside Fire and Rescue. For co-owner James Mathison, the tournament is about far more than catching fish.

Heroes on the Water provides veterans, first responders, and their families with kayaks, fishing gear, and guides for free days on the water. Mathison has been one of those guides for about eight years and is a veteran himself.

"So he asked if we'd like to take over on it. And I said, "Yeah." The first thing is we benefit Heroes on the Water and Ingleside Fire and Rescue. And then I'm all in. We'll do whatever needs to be done," Mathison said.

"And I've been a guide. They also provide a guide. I've been guiding for, I think, eight years now. And we paddle, fish, and heal. That's their motto," Mathison said.

Mathison says the organization holds a deeply personal place in his heart, including when they were there for him after his wife passed away.

"It means the world to me... We do benefit tournaments for cancer patients and stuff like that and everything. But my big thing is Heroes on the Water because they give back so much," Mathison said.

The tournament is designed to be a full day of fun for the whole family, with food, raffles, prizes, and a fishing competition geared toward kids.

"For this weekend, expect to have a good time. Expect some really good pulled pork barbecue sandwiches. I'm smoking them myself. We're doing plates. There's going to be a really big raffle. We've got some awesome prizes and stuff like that. And there's going to be a fishing tournament… It's geared a lot towards kids. You know, and family-oriented. Bring the kids down and stuff like that," Mathison said.

Organizers say the goal is to bring people together, have a good time, and raise money for two organizations they care about.

The S&J Rods Fishing Tournament is scheduled for October 10, with proceeds benefiting Heroes on the Water and Ingleside Fire and Rescue.

Raffle tickets are $5 or 5 for $20 and you do not have to be present to win.

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