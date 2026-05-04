INGLESIDE, Texas — Lester Perez Sanchez and Ismaray Paz Torres came to the U.S. through the southern border seeking asylum from Cuba and were granted I-220-A status. On March 31, they went to Harlingen for what they believed would be a routine ICE check-in but were detained and transported to El Valle Detention Center in Raymondville, where they have remained until further notice.

The couple holds work permits and Social Security cards and operates a tire repair shop in Ingleside that services city vehicles. The mayor of Ingleside has written a letter on their behalf advocating for their return.

Two Cuban pastors detained by ICE while pursuing green cards, Ingleside community rallies for return

Community members gathered at Iglesia Cristiana La Roca de Israel to show support for the couple, who they say are integral to their church and community.

Natassia Brooks, a friend of the couple, said:

"They're the kindest people you'll ever meet. I wish you could see their faces right now because one look in their face and you would know that they were probably the nicest person you will ever meet in your life, both of them. And what are the odds that you have two people who are also a husband and wife that are both that kind and generous, and they do tons of work in the community."

Maria Monreal said:

"They help a lot in this church... they go with us they feed the hungry whenever we go in to feed the homeless and they do a lot for the community when we miss them and we want them back we need them here at the church."

Lillianna Monreal said:

"They did everything the right way. Everybody's always saying do stuff the right way, and they do, and what does that get them now they're detained."

Both Lester and Ismaray are still waiting for their final court hearings. Their community remains hopeful for their return.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!