Sweet Success: Ingleside High School junior cooks up new business to pay for school

INGLESIDE, Texas — A junior at Ingleside High School, has launched a business to help fund her future college expenses while sharing her passion for baking with the community.

Lauren Sandoval discovered her love for baking in 2021 after watching cooking videos on TikTok during the pandemic.

"I grew up helping my mom and grandma bake simple things like banana bread or muffins," Sandoval said. "What I like about it is spending so much time on something just for others. I like the thought of creating something with love and then giving it to those I love."

Her baking skills progressed quickly through experimentation.

"I'd say I picked it up pretty quickly," she said. "You can add your own little add-ins - like for my tarts, I add coconut flakes and lemon. It's about being creative."

When focusing on college preparations, Sandoval saw an opportunity.

"I was researching how to pay for college - scholarships and stuff," she said. "I thought, maybe I can sell baked goods like everybody's been saying the past couple years to help pay for textbooks, grocery fees, travel money."

Sandoval named her venture Orchid & Oak Pastries, combining her love of flowers with hometown pride.

"Orchid - I really love flowers, and orchids as much as I love baking," she explained. "Oak is because oak is a very prominent tree around here. It's kind of like a staple of Ingleside."

The makeshift business has already gained traction after Sandoval announced it on Facebook.

"This is barely my third day of having the business," she said. "I've received so much support from people I've never even spoken to."

Sandoval aims to attend UT Austin to become a certified anesthesiology assistant. She'll balance the bakery with summer volleyball practice and online courses through Del Mar College, hoping to continue the business through high school.

"I very much hope to continue," she said. "I may slow down during school with dual-credit classes, but plan to keep it going until I have to move away."

Sandoval emphasizes accessibility, offering various dietary accommodations. A complete menu and pricing for Lauren's creations are still in the work, but customers can contact Orchid & Oak Pastries through its Facebook page for orders and information.

