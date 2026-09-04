Ingleside's new scooter and e-bike ordinance takes effect September 3 with helmet, speed rules

INGLESIDE, Texas —

A new ordinance regulating motor-assisted scooters, bicycles, and e-bikes takes effect in Ingleside on September 3.

Under the new rules, riders under 18 must wear a helmet on public property, and children under 13 can only ride on public streets when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Scooter and e-bike riders are limited to 10 mph on sidewalks and trails, and riders must have lights or reflectors when riding in the dark.

The ordinance also bans motor-assisted scooters on streets posted above 35 mph, with some other areas off limits entirely. Violations may result in a Class-C misdemeanor citation and fine.

For some kids in Ingleside, the new rules could change how they get around. Juan Ramirez said he uses his electric scooter to travel independently.

"I don't really like this new scooter rule," Ramirez said.

He said the requirement to have a parent present is a concern.

"I would really hate it because my mom lets me come to the park by myself because she knows I'm really careful on the road," Ramirez said.

Dalary Garcia said she relies on her scooter for daily transportation.

"I use it to go to school or to come to the park," Garcia said.

Lexie Plata said scooters serve an important role for kids whose parents have demanding schedules.

"A lot of parents have work, and also they don't have time to take them to, like, school. And scooters are really helpful because you could just go ride it to school and let your parents know and then have a good day. You love them. And then after you get out, and there's crosswalks and there's sidewalks," Plata said.

Valeria Fugera Navarro described how scooters make quick errands easy for kids.

"So they can travel places where you are in your house and you want to buy something. You want to bag, Doritos. Oh, I'm just going to go on my scooter. You go to the dollar, you buy it, go back in your scooter. That's how you use a scooter," Fugera Navarro said.

The city says the goal of the ordinance is to keep Ingleside's riders, pedestrians, and drivers safe.

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