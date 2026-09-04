Ingleside residents can use tap water again after main break repaired, testing completed

INGLESIDE, Texas —

The City of Ingleside on Friday lifted the boil water notice that had been in effect since Sept. 1, when a water main break caused a loss of pressure across the city's water system, according to a city press release.

Required water quality testing has been completed and results confirm the water meets all state and federal drinking water standards, the city said. Residents may resume normal water use and consumption.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had required the city to notify all customers to boil water before consumption — including for washing hands, brushing teeth and drinking — after the pressure drop. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems were considered particularly vulnerable.

The Ingleside Public Works Department repaired the break and restored the system, the release said. The city thanked residents and businesses for their patience.

For more information, contact the City of Ingleside at 361-776-7409.

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