Ingleside resident Jean Joyce honored with national award for years of service

INGLESIDE, Texas — On Wednesday, friends, family and fellow members of the Ingleside Garden Club gathered to celebrate Jean Joyce as she was surprised with a national award.

In August 2024, the City of Ingleside recognized Joyce with an official declaration of Aug. 21 as “Jean Joyce Day” to coincide with National Senior Citizen Day. Wednesday’s celebration also served as the conclusion to “Jean Joyce Week.”

“Her members put her forward because she does so many things for the community,” National Garden Club District 7 Trustee Gwen DeWitt told KRIS 6. “She does tireless work to improve and beautify her community and she devotes a lot of time at the senior center and it makes her a very special volunteer.”

DeWitt presented Joyce with the title of Member of Honor from National Garden Clubs Inc., an organization consisting of groups across the country. The South Central chapter includes Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico.

“Oh my God, no, I didn’t know all this was here,” Joyce told KRIS 6 when asked if she was aware of the efforts by her peers. “I just don’t think that I deserve something like this, but it’s really nice to have.”

“I just want to tell the older people to keep going. Don’t just stay home and sit in a rocking chair. Get up and go do something and try to make other people’s lives better.”

Jean Joyce was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, before her husband promised to move her somewhere the sun always shined. She joked that upon her arrival in Ingleside in 1976, the city got 13 inches of rain.

Joyce quickly got to work volunteering in the community. Over the past 50 years, she has served as a member of the Red Hat Society, an international women's organization dedicated to "encouraging women in their quest to pursue fun, friendship, fitness, and freedom to express lifelong dreams."

She was also involved with the Alzheimer's Association while caring for her mother-in-law and later her husband, who were both diagnosed with the disease.

A totem recognizing Joyce’s title will be placed at the Jean Joyce Garden, located at the Ingleside Senior Citizen Center at 2850 Main St.

