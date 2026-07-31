Ingleside police officer indicted on official oppression charge

INGLESIDE, Texas — An Ingleside Police Department officer was indicted by a San Patricio County grand jury on a charge of official oppression, the district attorney's office announced.

Officer Samuel J. Hernandez was indicted July 30 in connection with an incident that occurred May 2, 2026, in Ingleside while he was on duty, according to a press release from District Attorney Margie Silva's office.

The press release did not describe the nature of the incident.

Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor in Texas, punishable by up to one year in the county jail, a fine of up to $4,000, or both, according to the release.

The Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the May 2 incident at the request of the San Patricio County District Attorney, the release stated. The grand jury issued a true bill of indictment after reviewing the investigation's findings.

Hernandez was taken into custody on Friday by the Texas Rangers at the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

Hernandez is a 35-year law enforcement veteran, according to his licensee service report from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He was first granted a peace officer license on July 17, 1991, and holds a Master Peace Officer certification.

TCOLE records show Hernandez has served at six agencies. He began his career at the Shavano Park Police Department in 1991, then served 20 years with the Dallas Police Department from 1992 to 2012. He later worked at the Celina Police Department for about nine years, followed by shorter stints at the Ferris and Lavon police departments. He joined the Ingleside Police Department on Oct. 8, 2024, and his license remained listed as active at the time of his indictment, according to the TCOLE records.

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