Ingleside officer honored for saving man's life during suicide attempt

**Warning:** This article discusses suicide, which may be distressing for some readers.

The Ingleside Police Department awarded Sgt. John Crawford for saving the life of a man attempting suicide.

The incident occurred in April when Ingleside Police responded to a call about a man who had placed several zip ties around his neck. Crawford arrived on the scene, removed the ties, and administered CPR.

"Your professionalism and composure under pressure saved a life," Ingleside Police Chief Martin Molina told Sgt. Crawford during a brief award ceremony Tuesday. When speaking with KRIS 6, Crawford credited his extensive CPR and self-aid training for preparing him but noted that his actions were to "sustain" the victim until EMS arrived.

Adam Beam Sgt. John Crawford (L) and Chief Martin Molina (R) share a laugh during an award ceremony Tuesday in Ingleside.

Crawford's award comes as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to highlight the ongoing crisis nationwide.

“Don't panic, panicking is a big problem,” Crawford advised, reminding individuals who may find themselves in similar situations. “Really just participate in a basic CPR and first aid class, make sure they're breathing, talk to them, encourage them. It’s what you can do until the first responders get there.”

Texas, with the second-largest state population, also has the second-highest number of suicide deaths in the United States, according to a 2022 report by Texas Health & Human Services. Between 2000 and 2022, the state saw a 36.7% increase in suicide mortality rates, with those aged 25-29 being most at risk.

Identifying someone at risk can be challenging, but warning signs often include increased alcohol or drug use, withdrawal from family and friends, or recent episodes of depression, emotional distress, and anxiety.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 immediately.

