INGLESIDE, Tx — Ingleside city leaders are exploring a new water source as concerns over regional water supplies continue to grow.

"The city has been watching what has been occurring with the city of Corpus Christi," Lewis said.

Ingleside explores reverse osmosis plant to help secure long-term water supply for the region

The city receives its water through the San Patricio Municipal Water District, which is supplied by Corpus Christi. Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis said city leaders have been closely monitoring regional water issues and are looking at long-term solutions.

"All the cities in this area are starting to contemplate ways to help alleviate the problem of the shortage," he added.

One option under consideration is a reverse osmosis plant that would draw groundwater from the Jasper Aquifer. The Ingleside City Council recently authorized Lewis to begin contract negotiations with Seven Seas Water Group for the project.

Lewis said the Jasper Aquifer was selected because it offers a larger and more reliable water supply than the Evangeline Aquifer.

"The aquifer we're going into and what we're proposing has a larger supply of water than what the Evangeline does. Therefore, we're trying to find a different source of water," Lewis said.

The proposed facility would use reverse osmosis technology, a treatment process that removes minerals and other impurities from groundwater before it reaches customers.

"It goes through several filtering systems to take out every one of the minerals that's in there. It tastes just like what you would get out of a bottled water," Lewis said.

Seven Seas was the only company to submit a proposal by the deadline. According to Lewis, the company operates similar facilities, including one in Alice, and has the experience and equipment needed to maintain the system.

Lewis said the project is being designed to help meet the needs of both Ingleside and Aransas Pass.

"We want to make sure we take care of the needs of our citizens first, and the sizing of the plant that we're looking at will help alleviate the shortage for both us and Aransas Pass because we're looking at both of us using the same plant," Lewis said.

City leaders hope to have a contract finalized by the end of July.

