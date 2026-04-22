Ingleside declares water emergency as severe drought threatens the public supply for 11,000 residents

Ingleside Mayor Adame issued a declaration of emergency today due to a severe drought and the projected inability of Corpus Christi Water to meet the city's water demands.

Projections from Corpus Christi Water indicate that by November 2026, the available water supply may be insufficient to meet essential public health, sanitation, and firefighting needs for the city's 11,000 residents.

Severe drought conditions and extreme hydrologic deficits across South Texas have caused sustained low inflows to Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir. Lake elevations are forecast to continue to decline through 2026.

The emergency declaration allows the city to request state-level assistance from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It also enables Ingleside to access emergency funding and technical support through agencies like the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Water Development Board.

To stabilize its future water supply, Ingleside is pursuing long-term development of brackish groundwater wells and a reverse osmosis system. However, construction and financing timelines will prevent those projects from becoming operational until early 2027.

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