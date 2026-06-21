Homes for our Troops launches home build for wounded veteran Jourdan Smith

Homes for our Troops (HFOT) kicked off the start of construction for a new mortgage-free home for Army SGT Jourdan Smith. Homes For Our Troops, a national nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.

Smith, who was severely injured while serving in Iraq, says there's other veterans that deserve it more than he does, but he's thankful. Each HFOT home includes more than 40 major special adaptations and exceeds ADA standards to ensure full accessibility designed to help Veterans live safely and independently.

Smith says he can't wait.

“Cooking again. Being able to go to the boys rooms check them. Saying what are you guys doing instead of yelling down the hall. What are you guys doing? It’s the little things - you know. That’s what I’m looking forward to," said Jourdan Smith, Home Recipient.

The home building will start after the rain and KRIS 6 News can't wait to see Smith and his family at Landscape Day and again when he receives the keys to his new home.

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