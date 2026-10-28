$460K partnership opens new career opportunities for Ingleside ISD students

INGLESIDE, Tx — Students in Ingleside are getting a head start on their future careers thanks to a $460,000 partnership between Ingleside ISD and the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Port presented the district with a ceremonial check on Wednesday, Oct. 28, to support its new Port Industries & Maritime Academy at Ingleside High School.

The academy is designed to introduce students to careers in maritime industries, skilled trades and other technical fields, while connecting classroom learning with workforce opportunities across the Coastal Bend.

And some students are already getting a head start.

According to Ingleside ISD Superintendent Scott Kilgore, middle school students are exploring different areas of the maritime industry, while high school freshmen are taking an introductory course.

"This program is gonna give you the opportunity that other students and other schools don't have," Kilgore said. "It's gonna help prepare you for a successful career, and my advice to them would be to take advantage of it and really gain that knowledge because it's only gonna help you in the future."

The $460,000 investment will also support instructional equipment, hands-on learning experiences, instructor training and opportunities for students to connect with local industries.

The Port of Corpus Christi has been working with Ingleside ISD for about a year to develop the academy, with the goal of preparing students for high-demand jobs in the region.

"This academy is important to the port because we recognize that our industry partners need skilled labor for in-demand careers, and we recognize that that pathway starts long before you go and apply for a job," said Amy Polasek, community relations manager for the Port of Corpus Christi.

According to the district, the academy is the only program of its kind in San Patricio County.

The goal is to give students the skills, experience and career connections they need to find opportunities close to home while helping meet the Coastal Bend's growing workforce needs.