Wildfire destroys homes, chokes Gregory in smoke and ash

GREGORY, Texas — Thick smoke and the smell of ash still hang over Gregory after a fast-moving wildfire tore through cotton fields and homes Wednesday afternoon.

“It was bad — we couldn’t breathe. You couldn’t see. Your eyes burned, and your lungs were burning,” said resident and volunteer Kevin Hendricks, who helped fight the flames.

Hendricks drove Kris 6 to the field behind the Gregory Cotton Gin, where he says the fire began. What started as a small spark erupted into a firestorm, consuming acres of cotton and nearby houses.

“What’s it like to see this devastation? It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking,” Hendricks said. “People work hard for what they have — and even if they barely have anything — just to see it destroyed... it’s horrible.”

Crews are still assessing the damage, but at least two homes were reduced to ashes. From above, planes dropped pink fire retardant across the fields — a final barrier that prevented the flames from spreading farther.

“Now we’ll probably have to wash everything inside the house,” said one homeowner who declined to give his name. “It stinks. It’s not livable. I’d consider it condemned until a contractor can clean it up.”

Fire crews remain on scene to monitor for flare-ups while the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigates the cause. Residents are being asked to stay away for safety reasons.

“Because there are still a lot of fire and electrical personnel, residents are encouraged to stay out — especially if they have breathing problems,” said Abbie Tijerina with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The community shelter will remain open through Sunday. Power is expected to be restored Thursday afternoon, though several streets remain closed, including West 4th through 8th Streets, and Avenues A and B.

