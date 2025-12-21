Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
La Tiendita and Deal Depot partner for toy giveaway

La Tiendita Toy Giveaway
Melissa Trevino
A child takes a toy from the giveaway at La Tiendita
La Tiendita Toy Giveaway
GREGORY, Texas — The fifth annual toy giveaway at La Tiendita drew crowds Saturday morning for an event that spread Christmas cheer.

"It touches my heart that they put this event on for the community," Margaret Garcia, an attendee, said. "To give back and we love that they have this story here."

La Tiendita partnered with Deal Depot to host the event. It drew a long line of neighbors outside the Gregory store.

Along with free toys, neighbors were treated to cookies, a visit with Santa, and a moon jump.

