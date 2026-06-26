Gregory Volunteer Fire Department hosts 2nd Annual BBQ Cookoff and Vendor Market this weekend

The Gregory Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 2nd Annual BBQ Cookoff and Vendor Market this weekend, bringing together local businesses, BBQ competitors, and community members for a two-day fundraising event.

The event runs Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, at the Gregory Volunteer Fire Station, located at 404 Ayers Street in Gregory, Texas.

The Vendor Market opens Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday hours expand to 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., giving visitors time to browse local crafts, boutiques, and BBQ plates. Vendor booth space is available for $30.

The BBQ Cookoff Competition is the centerpiece of the weekend. Teams can enter for $250, with an 80% payout and an additional $1,000 in prize money. Competition categories and their Saturday turn-in times are:

Chicken – 12 p.m.

Ribs – 1 p.m.

Pork – 2 p.m.

Brisket – 3 p.m.

Steak – 4 p.m. (Kid's Que category, meat provided)

Jackpot categories include Fajitas on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Beans on Saturday at 11 a.m. Awards will be presented Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The event also features a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Gregory Volunteer Fire Department, which relies on community support to maintain its volunteer services.

For more information, call 281-686-8358.

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