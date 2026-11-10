Gregory mayor leaves office as interim police chief submits resignation amid city leadership turmoil

GREGORY, Texas — The town of Gregory is facing significant upheaval in its leadership, as its mayor has vacated her position and its interim police chief has resigned.

Interim Police Chief David Martinez, who has served with the department for nearly 15 years, has submitted his letter of resignation. However, the city's administrator told KRIS Six News the city council has not accepted his resignation yet.

Meanwhile, Mayor Estella Boyes has vacated her position after failing to appear at the last three city council meetings.

We reached out to Boyes, who told us she was out of town and wasn't sure whether she should talk.

She did post a message in a Facebook group called "Everything Gregory Texas UnFiltered". In her message, she admitted to missing several meetings. She explained she was absent because she was attending a Texas Municipal League budget bootcamp.

She went on to say she got called in to work at the last minute, forcing her to miss another meeting and then said flu was the reason she missed the Nov. 9 meeting.

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There is no word yet on what led to the chief's resignation. During an Aug. 10 city council meeting, Martinez expressed his frustration with the mayor and the city council, accusing them of repeatedly tabling their vote to hire a new police chief.

He also said their delays were leading to poor morale within his department and added that three of his officers were preparing to leave.

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