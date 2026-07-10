ST. PAUL, Tx — Drainage improvements are underway in St. Paul after recent rainstorms flooded a home in a neighborhood, prompting action by the San Patricio County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office and the Drainage District.

Crissie Godines, a St. Paul resident whose home flooded during the recent storms, became emotional as she reflected on the progress crews have made.

Crews get to work on drainage fixes that have one St. Paul neighbor feeling emotional relief

"If it wasn't for you, this would not have gotten done," Godines said to Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina. "I get emotional because it's people like you who change things."

Work is focused along County Road 2375, where the Drainage District handled excavation, and the San Patricio County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office provided a dump truck for the dirt and installed new culverts, including a second pipe alongside an existing one to help water drain more efficiently. An older culvert is also visible in the area where excavation has taken place.

At the intersection of County Road 2375 and County Road 782, the Drainage District is excavating an L-shaped drainage ditch.

Additionally, Godines has built a berm to help keep water from entering her home during heavy rain.

During a follow-up visit, Godines said she feels relieved, even with more rain in the forecast.

"I'm thankful," Godines said. "We shouldn't have a drainage issue anymore. It should be flowing a lot faster now with the culverts they installed. Honestly, it makes me feel good because I'm not that concerned anymore. I'm like, 'Let it rain.' I'm not going to worry about it this time. It feels better."

The Drainage District hopes to complete the excavation work within the next two weeks, but officials say additional improvements may be needed to fully address flooding concerns in the area.