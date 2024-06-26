Coastal Bend Blood Center hits the road to combat blood shortages

BEEVILLE, Tx — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is making stops at several locations in the lead-up to the July 4th weekend to combat the summer blood shortage.

"High schools provide 30 percent of our blood, and when we don’t have high school donations in the summer, it really depletes our shelves," Donor recruiter Michelle Mathis explained.

The summer season is challenging for medical personnel because blood shortages put lives at risk.

"We see a lot of blood going off the shelves; more is going out than we have coming in," Mathis said.

To increase the blood supply, the CBBC is launching a new initiative called the "Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve" event. Meant to incentivize eligible donors, the event offers a plethora of prizes, including concert tickets and tech products like a PlayStation 5. To enter, simply roll up your sleeves and make a donation.

"We do not turn away any donors; we need all types of blood," Mathis said.

The CBBC Blood Bus will visit various Walmart locations throughout the Coastal Bend with operating hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To make a donation, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.